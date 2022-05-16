हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jamia Masjid

Activists claim Jamia Masjid is Anjaneya temple in Karnataka's Mandya, demand permission for puja

Activists of right-wing organisation on Monday filed a memorandum with the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya to allow worship of Anjaneya idol at Jamia Masjid in the city. The activists claimed the structure had been originally a temple that was converted into a mosque. They demanded permission to perform puja in the mosque.The activists claimed that Jamia Masjid has been built on the Anjaneya Temple.

"There is historical proof that Jamia mosque was Anjaneya Temple," activists claimed.

They also claimed that there is historical proof that the mosque was Anjaneya Temple.

They claimed that Tipu Sultan wrote about this in the letter to the king of Persia Khalif and demanded that the archaeological department must consider the documents and investigate the matter. They also demanded permission for taking bath in the pond situated in the premises of the mosque.

