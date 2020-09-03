Activities of banned Chinese apps were prejudicial to nation's security, all companies have to stick to India's regulations: MEA

India on Thursday asserted that the country has one of the most open regimes for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the world, which includes internet companies and digital technology companies. Speaking on Centre's move on banning 118 more Chinese mobile applications on September 2, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava highlighted that these companies have a responsibility.

The MEA Spokesperson said that they have to abide by the rules and regulations issued by the Centre. He added that the activities of these apps were prejudicial to the security of India. Srivastava also stated that India still welcomes all the companies but they have to stick to regulations of the nation.

"India has one of the most open regimes for FDI in the world, this includes internet companies and digital technology companies. However, they have a responsibility to abide by rules and regulations issued by Govt of India. Activities of these apps were prejudicial to the security of India...we still welcome all the companies but they have to stick to regulations of India," he said.

India has banned PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work and WeChat mobile apps. The decision to this effect was taken by the Information and Technology Ministry. The PUBG game now has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, not including the Chinese mainland where a rebranded version of the game is called `Game for Peace`. PUBG has millions of users, especially young, in India.

"The apps have been banned as they are engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order,'' a statement from the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology had said. "This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," the statement had added.

Speaking on the border tension between India and China, the MEA spokesperson said, "China unilaterally changed the situation...ground commanders are holding discussions...either side should not take any provocative action....these actions by China disturbed the peace in the area...The Indian side is firmly committed to resolving issues through dialogue...It is clear that the situation we witnessed over the past four months is a direct result of the actions taken by China that sought to unilaterally change status quo."

On Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Russia, he said, "He (Singh) will meet Russian Defence Minister. No information about other meetings." On External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar visit to Russia, he said, "EAM will go for the September 10 meeting. His arrangements have not been finalised yet. Will let you know once his schedule is finalised."

Speaking on the inland waterway between India and Bangladesh, he said, "We have a protocol for this...which was signed in 1972...under this...2019-20 around 305 million metric ton cargo was transported. With the signing of the second addendum to the protocol (for trade & transit), the number of routes rises to 10. Significant is Sonamura to Daudkandi route which connects Tripura to national waterways via Bangladesh. The trial run has commenced from Daudkandi & would conclude at Sonamura on Sept 5."