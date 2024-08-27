BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Receives Death Threat Amidst ‘Emergency’ Movie Promotion | Watch

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut who is currently busy in promoting her upcoming film ‘Emergency’ reached out to the cops on Tuesday after a video surfaced on social media threatening her life. In the video, a group of man can be seen passing off intimidating statements over the release of the film ‘Emergency.’

Ranaut portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. The threats emerged following the release of the film's trailer on social media.

In the video, six men are seen sitting in a circle inside a room, with two of them dressed as Nihang Sikhs. One man warns that if the movie is released, the Sikh community will condemn it, stating, "Your movie will be met with chappals."

Another man, Vicky Thomas Singh, a social media influencer known for posting videos praising Bhindranwale, warned, "If the movie portrays Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as a terrorist, remember what happened to the person (Indira Gandhi) whose movie you are in."

He also references Indira Gandhi's assassins, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh, who killed the former Prime Minister in 1984. "Who were Satwant Singh and Beant Singh? We are willing to offer our heads, but those who can offer heads can also take them," he added.

The actor shared the post and tagged the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP), Himachal Police, and Punjab Police, writing on X, "Please look into this."

Several organizations, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, have called for a ban on the film, alleging it promotes an ‘anti-Sikh’ narrative and misrepresents Sikhs as ‘separatists.’

A Sikh Council based in Australia has labeled ‘Emergency’ a propaganda film, alleging that it distorts historical events and is ‘disrespectful’ to Sikh martyrs

The film's trailer depicts young Indira Gandhi's relationship with her father, the late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, as she began her political career, and illustrates how she navigated conflicts and political challenges throughout her tenure.