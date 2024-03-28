Advertisement
NewsIndia
GOVINDA POLITICAL COMEBACK

Actor Govinda Likely To Make Political Comeback With Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Actor May Fight LS Elections From This Mumbai Seat

Govinda is no stranger to the political arena. In 2004, he successfully contested the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket, defeating veteran BJP leader Ram Naik. However, he later resigned from the Congress party.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 12:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Actor Govinda Likely To Make Political Comeback With Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Actor May Fight LS Elections From This Mumbai Seat

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Govinda may be making a political comeback in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.  that. Govinda is likely to contest from the North-West Mumbai Lok Sabha seat from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Zee News TV reported. Reports from Zee News TV, citing unnamed sources,  Earlier this month, Govinda held a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde, according to sources quoted by news agency PTI. The timing of this meeting, which took place last week, has further fueled the rumors of his return to politics.

Govinda is no stranger to the political arena. In 2004, he successfully contested the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket, defeating veteran BJP leader Ram Naik. However, he later resigned from the Congress party.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster
DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress' 'Remove EVM' formula?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Chinese Nationals in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete story of Kangana-Shrinate controversy
DNA Video
DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder