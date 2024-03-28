New Delhi: Bollywood actor Govinda may be making a political comeback in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. that. Govinda is likely to contest from the North-West Mumbai Lok Sabha seat from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Zee News TV reported. Reports from Zee News TV, citing unnamed sources, Earlier this month, Govinda held a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde, according to sources quoted by news agency PTI. The timing of this meeting, which took place last week, has further fueled the rumors of his return to politics.

Govinda is no stranger to the political arena. In 2004, he successfully contested the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket, defeating veteran BJP leader Ram Naik. However, he later resigned from the Congress party.