Actor Shekhar Suman, Ex-Congress Leader Radhika Khera Join BJP

New Delhi: Actor Shekhar Suman, known for his recent appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar," joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in the national capital on Tuesday.

Alongside Suman, former Congress leader and National Media Coordinator for the party, Radhika Khera also joined the BJP.

After joining the party, the comedian-actor addressed the media, saying, "II had no idea until yesterday that I would be seated here today because many things in life occur, whether intentionally or unintentionally. I have arrived here with an extremely optimistic mindset, and I want to express my gratitude to God for sending me here," he added.

#WATCH | Delhi: After joining the BJP, actor Shekhar Suman says, "Till yesterday I did not know that I would be sitting here today because many things in life happen knowingly or unknowingly. I have come here with a very positive thinking and I would like to thank God that he… pic.twitter.com/miEayQxKP2 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

Meanwhile, Radhika Khera thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda for embracing her into the BJP. Khera resigned from the Congress party on Sunday, citing its alleged anti-Ram and anti-Hindu stance. She recalled an incident where she claimed to have been disrespected and allegedly manhandled during a visit to the Ayodhya temple.

Kera said, "After I visited the Ram temple, some party leaders misbehaved with me, and when I asked for justice, be it Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, or Sachin Pilot, I always asked for justice, and those who are accused are still holding positions in the party. Rahul Gandhi keeps talking about women empowerment, but when an injustice happens to a woman in his own party, he is silent," reported ANI.

She added that whenever she posted photos or videos related to her Ayodhya visit, she was scolded by the party. She said that the Congress party questioned the timing of her visit amid the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, Suman Shekhar had contested Lok Sabha elections in 2019 on a Congress party’s ticket from Bihar's Patna Sahib but lost to the BJP's Shatrughan Sinha.