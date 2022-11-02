Actress Pooja Bhatt extends support to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', joins Rahul Gandhi briefly in Telangana

NEW DELHI: Noted Bollywood actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has extended support to the Congress party’s ongoing “Bharat Jodo Yatra”. She briefly joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the Yatra resumed from Hyderabad city in Telangana Wednesday morning.

The actress walked along with Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders for some distances as the march proceeded in the city and then left.

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt briefly joins the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra resumed from Hyderabad city in Telangana this morning.



Rahul Gandhi`s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Hyderabad on Tuesday to a huge response from the party cadres and supporters. After covering Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy districts, the yatra entered Hyderabad on the seventh day of its journey in Telangana.



Rahul along with other party leaders and workers resumed the walkathon from Matha temple at Shamshabad on the city outskirts and entered the city through the Bangalore-Hyderabad highway.



Congress MP and yatra coordinator for Telugu states Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud and other leaders along with hundreds of party workers participated in the yatra. The yatra halted at Bahadurpura, where Rahul Gandhi met various groups and had lunch, and took a rest.



The foot march resumed in the evening and reached the historic Charminar after passing through Puranapul, Hussaini Alam and Khilwat. At the historic monument, Rahul Gandhi hoisted the national flag at Charminar, the monument which symbolises Hyderabad. Accompanied by party leaders and hundreds of party workers and supporters, he paid tributes to his late father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and unfurled the national flag.

The event was organised in commemoration of Rajiv Gandhi`s visit to Charminar on October 19, 1990, to launch the Sadbhavana Yatra for communal peace and harmony in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Every year, the Congress organises the Sadbhavana Yatra commemoration day at Charminar and presents awards to personalities working for peace and communal harmony.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will continue in Telangana till November 7 with a one-day break on Friday. It will cover a total distance of 375 km in 19 Assembly and seven Parliamentary constituencies in the state.