Actress Srishti Shukla aka Srish races ahead in this ever-growing world of influencers in every sector

In a generation where social media has become a crucial part of one’s life, influencers and creators are the bridge between end-users and brands. It would not be wrong to say that the influencer culture has grown by leaps and bounds in India. There has been a myriad of changes on social media where influencers have become the medium to dispense information and are also entertaining the audience with distinct services. One of the profound names on the internet, Srishti Shukla is shaping up the influencer culture with exceptional content.

Social media has gone way beyond a networking platform and has become an ultimate podium of creating out of the box content. Going by the numbers of 2020, almost 518 million users use social media, and the number is projected to rise in the coming years. Leveraging this, many creative professionals are showcasing their talent over the webspace. Srishti Shukla, popularly known by the name Srish has often created a rage over the internet with her fashion statement and deadly dance moves.

Just like celebrities, even the influencers have made an apt choice in the decision-making power of the end-users. Srishti Shukla through her talent has proved that social media can be a game-changer if utilized smartly. Be it any sector or any industry, the advent of influencer marketing has seen an upward trend. The notable influencer feels that advertisers who hire celebrities to market products portray lives that they don’t live. “That’s where influencers have got an upper hand as they influence the purchasing power of audiences by creating credible and relatable content on the internet”, says Srishti.

Whether it is the field of medicine, entertainment or business, influencers make their presence felt in every sector. Srishti began her career with YouTube by creating dance covers after which she forayed into short video-making apps like TikTok, Josh and Moj. Her dance videos and reels on several occasions have gone viral over the internet and have fetched views in millions. An inspiration to millions of creative professionals, Srishti says, “I feel glad when my work influences people’s lives. It is all about being the change in this highly competitive world.”

Not just an influencer, Srishti Shukla had earlier featured in a Telugu film titled ‘Natyam’. Moreover, Srishti Shukla is a qualified engineer in Computer Science. Besides her successful run as an influencer and an actress, she is working as a data analyst in one of the Fortune 500 companies. “The idea is to make a balance of work in professional life. That’s how you grow by learning different aspects of work in diversified fields”, concludes Shukla.

You can connect with Srishti Shukla aka Srish on Instagram - @sriiishh

-Brand Desk Content