topStoriesenglish2575259
NewsIndia
CHHATTISGARH MINING CASE

'Adani ki Sacchai Khulne se...': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Blasts BJP After ED Raids Congress Leaders' Offices

Earlier today, ED conducted fresh searches at nearly a dozen locations in Chhattishgarh in mining and alleged coal levy scam. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 01:10 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

'Adani ki Sacchai Khulne se...': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Blasts BJP After ED Raids Congress Leaders' Offices

Raipur: As the Enforcement Directorate raided the offices and residential premises of Chhattisgarh Congress leaders in a coal levy scam case, state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday alleged that the crackdown shows BJP`s frustration over party convention in the state`s capital and revelation of Adani by Hindenburg report. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Today the ED has raided the houses of many of my colleagues, including the treasurer of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, the former vice-president of the party, and an MLA.

After four days there is a Congress convention in Raipur. Our spirits cannot be broken by stopping our people engaged in preparations like this."He also said that the raids show the level of frustration of the BJP in the wake of Bharat Jodo Yatra`s success and Hindenburg`s report on Adani`s truth. "BJP is frustrated with the success of `Bharat Jodo Yatra` and the truth of Adani being revealed. This raid is an attempt to divert attention.

The country knows the truth. We will fight and win," CM Baghel tweeted. Earlier today, ED conducted fresh searches at nearly a dozen locations in Chhattishgarh in mining and alleged coal levy scam. The places searched include residential and office premises of various Congress leaders naming Ram Gopal Agarwal, Girish Devangan, RP Singh, Vinod Tiwari ad Sunny Agrawal, said sources.

The investigation relates to "a massive scam in which illegal levy of Rs 25 was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen", the agency has alleged.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel`s deputy secretary Saumya Chaurasia, Vishnoi, coal trader and alleged "main kingpin of the scam" Suryakant Tiwari, his uncle Laxmikant Tiwari and another coal businessman Sunil Agrawal have been arrested in this case till now.The money laundering case stems from an Income Tax department complaint that was registered following raids by the taxman in June 2022. 

Live Tv

Chhattisgarh Mining CaseMining caseEDED raidsCongressBhupesh Baghel

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'