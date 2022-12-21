Adar Poonawallah's IMPORTANT MESSAGE amid Covid outbreak in China

Amid an alarming surge of Covid-19 cases in China, the CEO and founder of Serum Institute of India Adar Ponawalla in a tweet has urged the people not to panic. Serum Institute of India is the one who made Covishield covid vaccine.

In his tweet, Adar said "the news of rising Covid cases coming out of China is concerning, we need not panic given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record." Serum Institute's Covishield helped India reach high percentage of vaccination against Covid. He further asked the people to have faith and follow the guidelines set the Government of India.

In view of the rapid increase in Covid cases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has directed the authorities to be on aleart and strengthen surveillance. While he also asked the people to use face masks in crowded places.

Several photos and videos shared on social media shows Covid-positive dead bodies piled up at hospitals and mortuaries. In a viral video, the hospital staffs and creation centre works could be seen overwhelmed with the rapid number of cases and fatalities. While according to sources, Covid fatalities in China will reach the million mark.

According to sources from the Chinese capital, people working at mortuaries are taking up extra shifts. With the world on verge of being hit by the 4th wave of Covid outbreak, the Chinese government abruptly lifted its stringent "zero-Covid policy" restrictions. While the latest photos and videos coming from China confirms the expert's claim.

