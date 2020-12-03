हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary

Adhir Ranjan urges LS Speaker to convene winter session to discuss farmers issue; NCP leader Nawab Malik supports his demand

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday (December 3) urged Speaker Om Birla to convene a short winter session of Lok Sabha to discuss several issues including the farmers' agitation and preparation of COVID-19 vaccine. The Congress MP also received support from Maharashtra minister & NCP leader Nawab Malik. 

Adhir Ranjan urges LS Speaker to convene winter session to discuss farmers issue; NCP leader Nawab Malik supports his demand
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday (December 3) urged Speaker Om Birla to convene a short winter session of Lok Sabha to discuss several issues including the farmers' agitation and preparation of COVID-19 vaccine. The Congress MP also received support from Maharashtra minister & NCP leader Nawab Malik. 

In a letter to Birla, Chowdhury, also the West Bengal Congress chief, said that the winter session of the House be convened with all the COVID-19 protocols in place to help the people understand the important issues the country is facing at present.

"There are a number of very important issues that the nation is facing in present times. The most notable among them are the ongoing farmers' agitation and the status/preparation of the COVID-19 vaccine," the letter read.

Live TV

Chowdhury listed the issues like "economic slowdown, unemployment scenario, continuous stand-off along the India-China border and unabated ceasefire violation along the India-Pakistan border", adding "There is a need for a thorough and transparent debate/discussion on all the above-mentioned important issues." 

NCP leader Nawab Malik told ANI, "Adhir Ranjan ji's demand for winter session of Parliament is valid. Not holding session and evading questions isn't right for democracy."

The Maharashtra minister said, "Opposition and farmers are demanding that even it's for two days, Parliament session should be held."

"Health Secretary says that they never said that the vaccine would be administered to everyone. Will it be free of cost? There are questions," Nawb said, adding "Modi govt should call the winter session of the Parliament and discuss the issue of farmers and vaccine."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Adhir Ranjan ChowdharyFarmers protestParliament session
Next
Story

How Russia, India worked together for world's 'loneliest' elephant Kaavan to reach new home
  • 95,34,964Confirmed
  • 1,38,648Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M7S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Dec 03, 2020