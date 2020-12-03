Adhir Ranjan urges LS Speaker to convene winter session to discuss farmers issue; NCP leader Nawab Malik supports his demand

New Delhi: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday (December 3) urged Speaker Om Birla to convene a short winter session of Lok Sabha to discuss several issues including the farmers' agitation and preparation of COVID-19 vaccine. The Congress MP also received support from Maharashtra minister & NCP leader Nawab Malik.

In a letter to Birla, Chowdhury, also the West Bengal Congress chief, said that the winter session of the House be convened with all the COVID-19 protocols in place to help the people understand the important issues the country is facing at present.

"There are a number of very important issues that the nation is facing in present times. The most notable among them are the ongoing farmers' agitation and the status/preparation of the COVID-19 vaccine," the letter read.

Live TV

Chowdhury listed the issues like "economic slowdown, unemployment scenario, continuous stand-off along the India-China border and unabated ceasefire violation along the India-Pakistan border", adding "There is a need for a thorough and transparent debate/discussion on all the above-mentioned important issues."

NCP leader Nawab Malik told ANI, "Adhir Ranjan ji's demand for winter session of Parliament is valid. Not holding session and evading questions isn't right for democracy."

The Maharashtra minister said, "Opposition and farmers are demanding that even it's for two days, Parliament session should be held."

"Health Secretary says that they never said that the vaccine would be administered to everyone. Will it be free of cost? There are questions," Nawb said, adding "Modi govt should call the winter session of the Parliament and discuss the issue of farmers and vaccine."