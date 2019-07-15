Aditya Thackeray to thank Shiv Sena voters, woo others with Jan Ashirvad Yatra

Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aditya Thackeray is set to kick off a Jan Ashirvad Yatra from July 18 in bid to reach out to those who voted for the party in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election. Apart from thanking those who voted for the Shiv Sena, the Thackeray scion will also make attempts to connect more people with the party.

As part of the Jan Ashirvad Yatra, Aditya Thackeray will meet farmers from across Maharashtra and listen to their issues. He will also be holding various meetings with Shiv Sena workers and hold discussions with youth.

The Shiv Sena is planning the itinerary of the Jan Ashirvad Yatra in a manner that it ends up covering all districts of the state.

The first stop for Aditya Thackeray will be Jalgaon, where he will reach on July 18. The next day, on July 19, the Thackeray scion is slated to visit Malegaon, following which he will visit Nashik (July 20), Nashik rural (July 21).

After Nashik, Aditya Thackeray will move to Ahmednagar, Srirampur and Shirdi on July 22.

Speaking about the programme, Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena told news agency ANI that the Yatra is aimed at thanking people for their support to the party and seeking their blessings for upcoming elections.

She further said, “The yatra is also to win the trust of those who might not have voted for us (Shiv Sena) in the past.”