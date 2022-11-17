topStoriesenglish
AEEE 2023 registration begins TOMORROW at amrita.edu- Here’s how to apply

Admission will be available at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham based on AEEE 2023, SAT, PUEE, and JEE main. For the purpose of admitting students to B.Tech programmes, the Amrita Entrance Exam 2023 will be held.

Nov 17, 2022

AEEE 2023: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will start the AEEE 2023 registration tomorrow, November 18. Candidates who meet the requirements to participate in the AEEE registration must submit their applications online at amrita.edu. Candidates must use their personal email address and phone number to register for WBJEE 2023. The candidate's registered email address and password will receive the login information. The AEEE registration form must be submitted before the deadline by students applying for Amrita B.Tech admission in 2023.

AEEE 2023: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website- amrita.edu.
  • On the homepage, click on link “AEEE 2023 registration”.
  • Enter your Email ID, phone number, and other required details.
  • Click on submit button.
  • After successful registration, the details will be sent to the registered email ID and password.
  • Save the WBJEE 2023 registration details for future reference.

Prior to submitting their AEEE 2023 application form, aspirants are urged to have their documents ready in the required format. The applicants will need scanned copies of papers such as diploma, a passport-size photo, a signature, proofs of birth dates, etc. Candidates must pay the AEEE application fee 2023 online after submitting their completed AEEE application form.

