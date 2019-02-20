Aero India 2019: Former Vice Chief of IAF offers four missiles to armed forces

BENGALURU: Former Vice Chief of Indian Air Force, Air Marshal SB Deo (retd), on Wednesday offered four missiles of different types to Indian armed forces.

The retired Air Marshal offered these missiles during the ongoing Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru. ANI reported that the missiles are personally designed and developed by Air Marshal Deo. Among the missiles is a 297-km strike range cruise missile named Vel and a stand-off missile named Khagantak.

Bengaluru: Former Vice Chief of Indian Air Force, Air Marshal SB Deo (retd) offers 4 missiles of different types to Indian armed forces. He has personally designed & developed all the missiles. It includes a 297-km strike range cruise missile Vel and stand-off missile Khagantak pic.twitter.com/xSsUsJAUZd — ANI (@ANI) 20 February 2019

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Wednesday that Indian aviation market has begun to "explode" and the government is planning to ink deals with companies in order to manufacture aircrafts locally.

Addressing investors at the inaugural session of the Aero India 2019, Prabhu said, "India's aviation market is now beginning to explode. So far, we have had limited airports, very limited connectivity. But now, we have added more airports, taking the number to 103. In the next 15 years we will add another 100 airports with an investment of 65 billion USD."

Prabhu also highlighted the comprehensive strategy of his ministry in the aviation sector and said that it has come out with 'Vision 2040'. He added that 2,300 new aeroplanes would be required by India to realise 'Vision 2040'.

"We look forward to partnerships to make aircrafts in India. To make that (possible), we are coming out with an action plan, vision and roadmap," he said.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)