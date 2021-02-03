Aero India 2021 kicks off in Bengaluru; Rajnath Singh says it will spark a renewed sense of pride in defence sector

Bengaluru: On the 13th edition of the Aero India international air show Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the event, which is being conducted in a hybrid format with a concurrent virtual exhibition, has truly gone digital and global. The show is organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday (February 3) and will be held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

The Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday (February 2) revealed that Aero India will give a boost to the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" scheme as over 200 agreements are expected to be signed on the last day of the show on February 5.

"The Organisation with its vast defence design and development capability has been working towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and has taken up many policy initiatives to work closely with all stakeholders of the ecosystem. More than thirty laboratories of DRDO connected to aeronautical development are exhibiting their products and technological achievements in this mega event," Rajnath Singh explained.

He further said that this event will spark a ''renewed sense of pride'' in India’s defence manufacturing sector and take defence cooperation to the next level. "This is the beginning of a new journey. The association of Bengaluru has proved to be most appropriate. Aero India 2021 will lead to India's defence manufacturing revolution. India is getting great response globally and is being trusted for defence investments," he added.

Over 300 products, innovations and technologies will be showcased in the biennial event. As many as 30 first time models and innovations will be on display. One of the major appeals will be flying displays of the Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and LCA Navy.

As per the organisers, over 540 exhibitors including 80 foreign companies, Defence Ministers, Delegates, Service chiefs and officials from more than 55 nations are participating in the event.

In the view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event organisers are taking numerous measures to ensure safety. They are digitally providing multimedia-based presentations and product and technology brochures for download from a simple scan of the QR code.

Earlier, the Defence Minister had inaugurated Hindustan Aeronautics Limited`s (HAL) second Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) production line in the city. "We cannot remain dependent on other countries for the defence of our country," said Rajnath Singh while assuring HAL of new orders in the future.

Adding to this, he said, “This event would also bring together the defence ministers of various countries, service chiefs, policymakers, foreign OEMs, industry, entrepreneurs and academia to showcase, connect and collaborate as well as highlight policy reforms driving India's new defence manufacturing revolution."

