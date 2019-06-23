close

AES deaths

AES deaths: LJP MLA heckled by angry villagers in Bihar's Vaishali

The angry villagers had put up missing posters against the LJP MLA alleging that he never visited the area to inquire about the well-being of the people.

Residents of Harivanshpur village in Bihar's Vaishali district on Sunday raised slogans against Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MLA of Lalganj, Raj Kumar Sah, as he visited the village to inquire into the health of villagers. It is to be noted that the angry villagers had put up missing posters against Sah alleging that he never visited the area to inquire about the well-being of the people.

The villagers on Saturday also put up missing person posters against LJP chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. It is to be noted that Hajipur MP and Paswan's brother Pashupati Kumar Paras also accompanied Sah during his visit to Harivanshpur village. For his part, Paras tried to pacify the angry villagers by distributing medicines & Rs 5000 each among the families who lost their children to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome. 

The villagers also expressed their anger over Sah's decision to visit the village with Pashupati Paras and said that he should have visited them before. The villagers told MLA Sah that when they go to meet Paras his security guards do not allow them to meet him. A total of 19 children have lost their lives due to AES in Vaishali district.

Meanwhile, the deaths linked to the outbreak of AES - a viral infection -  has risen to 167 in Bihar till Sunday morning. The deadly outbreak of the disease has gripped the children of the state since the beginning of this month. Muzaffarpur remains the worst-hit district of Bihar with the viral disease taking the lives of as many as 129 children. The death toll in the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) reached 109 and that in Kejriwal hospital stands at 20. The Senior Resident Doctor of SKMCH, Dr Bhimsen Kumar, has been suspended for negligence of duty. The Health Department had deployed the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) paediatrician at SKMCH on Wednesday.

Encephalitis, called 'Chamki' fever in Hindi, is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions and headaches and has been claiming lives in the district for the past few weeks.

