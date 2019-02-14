Afghan peace process: India in touch with Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia

NEW DELHI: India has said that it is active and regular contact with countries like Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia when it comes to Afghan Peace Process. Replying to a question on Afghanistan at the weekly ministry of external affairs briefing Raveesh Kumar said, "We are not only closely following the development which is related to peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan. I must add, we are active and in regular contact with all other stakeholders including Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia."

India also expects Afghanistan to be discussed at the "level of the foreign minister" in the next Russia-India-China (RIC) meet by the end of this month adding, New Delhi "will continue to take all necessary steps to bring peace and stability in the region."

Last week United States special envoy on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad met Indian Ambassador to US Harsh Shringla and briefed about US efforts in the region. In the month of January, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj visited Samarkand, Uzbekistan for the 1st India Central Asia Dialogue in which situation in the south Asian country.

On 18th February, at the formal invitation of the government of Pakistan, Taliban will be meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and according to the spokesperson of the group, will "hold comprehensive discussions about Pak-Afghan relations and issues pertaining to Afghan refugees and Afghan businessmen."