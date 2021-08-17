Afghanistan crisis: Indian ambassador in Kabul, staff to move back home immediately, says MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that the Indian Ambassador in Kabul and his staff will move to India immediately taking into account the prevailing circumstances in Afghanistan.

The Kabul embassy is the only working mission in the war-ravaged country at present.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it was decided that the ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately in view of the prevailing circumstances.

"In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately," Bagchi said in a tweet.

In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (file photo) pic.twitter.com/QFXWeRxbwB — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

Read more about Taliban here: Taliban's History

An IAF aircraft also left from Kabul to India carrying the Indian ambassador and other personnel as part of the emergency evacuation in view of the prevailing situation in the Afghan capital following its takeover by the Taliban, people familiar with the development said.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft brought back some personnel to India on Monday and Tuesday's flight is the second one, news agency PTI reported.

The government has also announced a new category of electronic visa called ‘e-Emergency X-Misc Visa’ for Afghans, two days after the Taliban captured power in Afghanistan.

The announcement was made two days after the Taliban captured power in Afghanistan. Thousands of Afghans had rushed into Kabul's main airport on Monday, some so desperate to escape the Taliban that they held onto a military jet as it took off and plunged to their deaths.

At least seven people died in the chaos, US officials said, as America's longest war ended with its enemy the victor.

The crowds came while the Taliban enforced their rule over the capital of five million people after a lightning advance across the country that took just over a week to dethrone the country's Western-backed government.

There were no major reports of abuses or fighting, but many residents stayed home and remained fearful after the insurgents' advance saw prisons emptied and armories looted.

Live TV