Afghanistan crisis: PM Narendra Modi expected to meet Afghan Sikh and Hindu leaders soon

New Delhi: In a significant development, it is expected that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting Afghan Sikh and Hindu community leaders and members soon. For many minorities of Afghanistan, India has been their second home, especially since the Taliban takeover of the country in last August. Under Operation Devi Shakti last year, India evacuated hundreds of stranded Indian nationals and Afghan minority community members from the country.

Sikh groups in Delhi, leaders like Puneet Singh Chandok, have been raising the issue about the problems faced by the Afghan minority community in India with Indian government. In a letter to PM Modi, Chandhok, president of the Indian world forum, emphasized on pressing issues like Indian Citizenship for Afghan minoritries, visas, and the maintenance of Gurudwaras and temples in Afghanistan.

The letter seen by WION said, "The Government of India may consider and set up a single-window facility in particular for Afghan minorities for processing their fresh and pending applications" when it comes to citizenship. It has also suggested recruitment of Afghan minorities in Indian armed forces, on the lines of recruitment of Nepali Gorkhas in the Indian Army. Some kind of announcement could be made after the meet which is being scheduled. India in the past has also brought the holy Guru Granth Sahib and important Hindu scriptures from Afghanistan over fears of their safety after the Taliban takeover.

Meanwhile, next week India might be sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in form of promised 50,000 MT of wheat. The aid will be sent over route Pakistani territory on Afghan trucks. Ministery of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said, "We are committed to providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan. We have said this before, we have shared information about the shipment of medicines and vaccines.The modalities for the shipment of 50,000 tonnes of wheat via Pakistan are in the final stages." The Indian Embassy in Rome and the United Nations World Food Program formally signed an MoU on February 12 for the distribution of wheat to Afghanistan.

Live TV