Afghanistan Permanently Closes Its Diplomatic Mission In New Delhi, Cites 'Challenges, Policy Shift'

New Delhi: In a significant diplomatic move, the Afghanistan embassy has officially declared the permanent closure of its mission in New Delhi, pointing to what it describes as 'persistent challenges from the Indian government.' The embassy released an official statement on Friday, announcing that the closure is effective from November 23, 2023. This decision comes after the embassy ceased operations on September 30, anticipating a favourable change in the Indian government's stance. Despite the hope for a normalized mission, the embassy faced ongoing challenges, leading to this permanent closure.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan announces the permanent closure of its diplomatic mission in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/PV1AxiXQ0h — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2023

Not An Internal Conflict, But Broader Policy Changes

Addressing potential misinterpretations, the embassy acknowledged that some might view the closure as an internal conflict involving diplomats aligning with the Taliban. However, it emphasized that the decision stems from broader changes in policy and interests.

"To the Afghan citizens in India, the Embassy extends its sincere gratitude for their understanding and support throughout our mission's tenure," the statement added. Despite limitations in resources, the embassy highlighted its tireless efforts for the betterment of the Afghan community in India. Over the past two years and three months, the Afghan community has witnessed a significant decline, with the embassy noting a nearly halved number since August 2021.

Efforts to tarnish the embassy's image and hinder diplomatic efforts were acknowledged, with the embassy asserting its commitment to the interests of Afghanistan. It exerted diplomatic pressure to advocate for an inclusive government and girls' right to education.

The release confirmed the absence of diplomats from the Afghan Republic in India, with those who served safely reaching third countries. Diplomats affiliated with the Taliban are the only individuals present, attending regular online meetings.

"The diplomats of the Afghan Republic have handed over the mission solely to the Indian government," the statement declared. The responsibility now rests with the Indian government to decide the fate of the mission, including the possibility of involving Taliban diplomats.

The statement concluded by expressing gratitude to the people of India for their support over the past 22 years. It acknowledged the historic events and current circumstances leading to the closure, emphasizing a continued commitment to serving the people of Afghanistan and exploring avenues to support the nation in challenging times.

Notably, the closure was initially announced on November 1, citing a "lack of resources" and the "failure to meet Afghanistan's interests" by the Taliban regime. The embassy also made an "unequivocal statement" against certain consulates aligned with the Taliban, considering them inconsistent with the objectives of a legitimate government.