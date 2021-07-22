हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Danish Siddiqui

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani calls father of Danish Siddiqui to extend condolences

Indian Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, media bodies like Foreign Correspondents Club (FCC) of South Asia, and the Press Club of India (PCI) also paid homage to the Pulitzer Prize winner Siddiqui.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani calls father of Danish Siddiqui to extend condolences
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: As a mark of respect and homage, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday (July 22) called the father of the slain Pulitzer winner Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui. During the phone conversation, he extended condolences to him.

The readout from the Afghan Presidential palace said, “President Ashraf Ghani in a phone call today, extended his deep condolence to father of Danish Siddiqui, the Reuters Agency's Indian photojournalist who was recently killed during Taliban Attack in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar”, adding, “The late journalist's father expressed gratitude to President Ghani for his condolence.”

Earlier, the Afghan foreign ministry was quick to extend its condolences on Siddiqui’s death and reaffirmed the country's commitment to freedom of expression.

Siddiqui’s mortal remains were brought back to India on Sunday and he was buried in his alma mater Jamia Millia Islamia.

India had raised the killing of the journalist at the United Nations Security Council. India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said, “We condemn the killing of Indian Photo Journalist Danish Siddiqui while he was on a reporting assignment in Kandahar in Afghanistan yesterday. I extend our sincerest condolences to his bereaved family.”

Indian Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, media bodies like Foreign Correspondents Club (FCC) of South Asia, and the Press Club of India (PCI) also paid homage to the Pulitzer Prize winner Siddiqui.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Danish SiddiquiAshraf GhaniAfghanistanPulitzer prize
Next
Story

Trinamool Congress member tears I-T Minister's Snoopgate statement in Rajya Sabha

Must Watch

PT2M29S

India's Top 10 medal favourites at Tokyo Olympics 2020