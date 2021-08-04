Afghanistan urges India to hold special UNSC session amid Taliban attacks

New Delhi: Afghan Foreign minister Haneef Atmar on Tuesday (August 3, 2021) called on India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and urged him to hold a special session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as violence by the Taliban escalates in his country. The request comes days after India assumed the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of August and decided upon the working of the top United Nations body.

An Afghan government readout said that Atmar called Jaishankar to discuss convening an emergency UN Security Council Session on Afghanistan and that the UN and the international community must play a greater role to stop the unfolding tragedy in Afghanistan due to the Taliban violence and atrocities.

Atmar also appreciated the lead role of India as the current UNSC President.

The Afghan foreign minister also briefed the foreign envoys including Indian envoy Rudrendra Tandon on the situation in his country and how the Taliban is being supported by international terror groups including Pakistan-based anti-India Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The development comes even as the Taliban has increased offensive in many parts of the country including Herat, Kandahar, and Helmand.

On Monday, UNSC President and Indian envoy to the UN, TS Tirumurti had said that the situation in Afghanistan is of deep concern to all members of the security council.

"We have seen in recent days, violence is only increasing..and targetted killing has increased," he had added.

Tirumurti made the comments at the customary presser by UNSC President on the first working day of the council. He also highlighted that India has supported every opportunity that can bring peace, security, and stability to Afghanistan.

"We should address the question of violence and the targetted attacks," Tirumurti had said/\.