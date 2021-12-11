AFSPA: Nagaland governor summons special Assembly session on Dec 20

New Delhi: Nagaland Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Saturday called for a special Assembly session on December 20 amid the demands to revoke the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in view of the civilians’ killings by the Indian Army.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Nagaland has summoned the Tenth Session of the Thirteenth Nagaland Legislative Assembly to meet at 9:30 A.M. on Monday, the 20th December 2021, at 9:30 A.M. in the Assembly Hall, Kohima," an official notice read.

The summon came in the heels of demand for conducting a special session to adopt a resolution for revocation of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) after the firing incidents that killed 14 civilians.

The firing incident left 14 civilians dead by security personnel in two separate incidents that occurred last week and the death of security personnel in a mob attack in the Tizit area of Mon district in Nagaland.

The Army claimed responsibility for the incident and assured a detailed probe in the matter.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing the parliament on the killings said that it was a case of mistaken identity. He also added that the loss of lives is regretted and a probe in the matter will be conducted soon.

(With PTI inputs)

