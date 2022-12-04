topStoriesenglish
Aftab Poonawalla receives a copy English book ‘The Great Railway Bazaar’ in Tihar jail cell

As per information, the jail authorities have increased the security outside Aftab Poonawalla's jail quarters.

After the accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case - Aftab Poonawalla requested to be provided with English novels, he received a copy of ‘The Great Railway Bazaar’ in Tihar jail where he is lodged at the moment. “The murder accused Aftab, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, requested police for an English novel to read inside jail,” Tihar Jail sources said. Earlier, it was reported that Aftab observes his inmates playing chess and that he also plays the game but alone. “Poonawalla spends time by plotting chess moves, often solitary and occasionally sparring with two fellow inmates,” jail authorities said as quoted by ANI.

As per information, the jail authorities have increased the security outside Aftab Poonawalla`s jail quarters, and deployed an additional guard outside his barrack, especially after an attack on a jail van ferrying Shraddha's alleged killer outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Delhi`s Rohini.

The Tihar Jail Authority has also said that in view of the danger to Aftab inside the jail, "special vigil is being kept around his cell", adding, "Aftab neither talks much to anyone nor does he mingle". According to jail officials, Aftab eats and sleeps on time as if he has no remorse for his actions."It seems from his actions that the murder of Shraddha Walker was also a part of a deeper conspiracy like his chess strategies," the jail sources stated.

(With ANI inputs)

 

