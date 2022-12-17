Aftab Poonawalla's bail plea to be heard today, days after DNA, forensic tests report arrive

NEW DELHI: Aftab Poonawalla, accused of Shraddha Walker's murder, moved his bail application in Delhi's Saket court on Friday. His bail application will be heard on Saturday.(Dec 17). The hearing is likely to take place on Saturday before Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari as per a PTI report.

As the initial investigation in the case is complete and the chargesheet is yet to be filed, there is no purpose in keeping the accused in judicial custody, the lawyer said.

On December 9, Poonawala's judicial custody was extended by 14 days.

Poonawala (28) allegedly chopped Walker's body into 35 pieces and kept those in a 300-litre refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli, before dumping those across the city over several days.

Some of the remains of the body parts recovered from forests in Mehrauli and Gurugram belonged to Walker, the Delhi Police confirmed on Thursday. Special Commissioner of Police Law and Order, Delhi, Sagar Preet Hooda in a conversation with ANI said that they have received the DNA and polygraph test reports from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

A total of 13 decomposed bones and part of a jaw were collected from the Mehrauli forest that were suspected to belong to the 27-year-old woman."Police have received DNA and polygraph test reports from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). These reports will help us further in the investigation," Sagar Preet Hooda has said.

On December 15, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the proposal of the Delhi Police to appoint special public prosecutors to represent the Union Territory in the trial court in the Shraddha Walker murder case.

According to the L-G office, advocates Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad will represent Delhi Police as special public prosecutors in the matter.

Shraddha Walker was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala (28) at the couple`s rented flat in Delhi`s Chhattarpur Pahadi area."LG VK Saxena has approved the proposal of Delhi Police for the appointment of Special Public Prosecutors, to represent the State in the Trial Court in case FIR No. 659 dt. 10.11.2022 u/s 365/302/201 IPC, registered at PS Mehrauli. The matter relates to the gruesome Shraddha murder case. Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad, Advocates will be accordingly representing the Delhi Police as Special Public Prosecutors in the matter," the L-G office said in a statement.

(With agency inputs)