New Delhi: Looking at upcoming assembly elections in different states, Congress has decided to hold two-day state-level `shivirs` to discuss the decisions of the "Udaipur Declaration" adopted during the three-day "Chintan Shivir" in Rajasthan. According to the party's statement, "On June 1 and 2, General Secretaries and Incharges will hold two-day workship which will be attended by our MPs, MLAs, MP and MLA candidates, District Congress Committee presidents, Pradesh Congress Committee office-bearers, and prominent leaders of the party."

AICC general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala is quoted by ANI as saying, "In two-day `Shivirs`, points and the way ahead taken from the Udaipur Declaration will be discussed," adding "As a follow-up exercise, a similar one-day Shivir will be held on June 11 at the district Congress committees."

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal reportedly wrote a letter to General Secretaries and Incharges in states and asked them to organize a two-day state-level workshop on June 1 and 2. He further added, "All the AICC General Secretaries and Incharges are requested to spend their full two days in the State Level Workshop. Agenda for the state and the district level workshops shall be communicated shortly."

The letter accessed by ANI mentioned that general secretaries and in-charges will decide to organize a two days state-level workshop on June 1 and 2 to discuss and plan the execution of the Udaipur Nav Sankalp Declaration at the state level.

A one-day district-level workshop between June 11 to 14 will also be held to discuss and plan the execution of the Udaipur Nav Sankalp Declaration at the district and lower levels.

According to the letter, a 75 km long padayatra to be taken up by every DCC, starting on August 9 this year, adding that the party was also will organize on August 15, a state-level massive program at the Congress state headquarters to culminate the 75th Anniversary of India`s Independence. Notably, a Political Affairs Committee to be constituted at the state level which would meet once every month.

At the end of Chintan Shivir, as a part of the party`s outreach program, Congress will launch a nationwide yatra "Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo" beginning on October 2.

Speaking on the concluding day of the three-day brainstorming session, Chintan Shivir, in Udaipur, Sonia Gandhi said, "We will launch a national Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra beginning on Gandhi Jayanti this year," adding "All of us will participate in it. The Yatra is to strengthen the bonds of social harmony that are under stress, to preserve the foundational values of our Constitution that are under assault and to highlight the day-to-day concerns of crores of our people."

Udaipur declaration after 'Chintan shivir'

At the conclusion of the three-day Nav Sankalp Shivir, the Congress Working Committee adopted the Udaipur Declaration. Party`s General secretary Ajay Maken read out the following declarations. The Congress party decided to set up three new departments -- public insight, election management and national training.

(i) `Public Insight Department`, so that the Congress leadership can get "rational feedback" for knowing the views of the public on different subjects and for policymaking.

(ii) Establishment of a `National Training Institute`, so that the party`s leaders and workers can get comprehensive training on the policies, ideology, vision, policies of the government and current burning issues. This national training institute can be started by `Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Development Studies` in Kerala.

(iii) "Election Management Department" should be constituted at the level of All India Congress Committee, so that every election preparation is done effectively and expected results are obtained."

Under the General Secretary (Organization) of the Indian National Congress, the work of the office-bearers of the All India Congress Committee, State Congress Committee, District Congress Committee will also be evaluated, so that the office-bearers doing the best work get a chance to move forward and the inactive office bearers can be retrenched.

Secondly, the party also decided to provide 50 per cent representation to those below 50 years of age at all levels of organisation.

The declaration mentioned that "no person should hold one party position for more than five years to give an opportunity to new people. Further, the Congress party will enforce `1 person, 1 post`, `1 family, 1 ticket` rules with riders and ticket for second family member only after 5 years of party work.

It said, "Many ideas arose about the continuation of the same person in the party for a long time. It is in the interest of the organization that no person should hold a post for more than five years so that newcomers can get a chance. Not only this, according to the age group and changing nature of current India, it is necessary that 50 percent of the office bearers of Congress Working Committee, National Office-bearers, State, District, Block and Divisional office bearers should be less than 50 years of age."

The declaration further said, "There should also be a reflection of social reality in the units of national, state, district, block and Mandal organizations, i.e. Dalits, tribals, backward, minorities and women should get equitable representation. The principle of "one person, one position" should be implemented in the organization."

"Similarly, the rule of "one family, one ticket" should also apply. If another member in one`s family is politically active, then only after five years of organizational experience that person should be considered eligible for the Congress ticket," it added.

(With Agency Inputs)