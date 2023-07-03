After Ajit Pawar, 8 Other NCP MLAs Switch Sides, Sharad Pawar Clears Next Move

MUMBAI: Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil on Sunday said his party has moved a disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar and eight others who took oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led state government. Addressing a press conference late Sunday, Patil said the disqualification petition has been sent to Speaker Rahul Narvekar. He said an e-mail has also been sent to the Election Commission of India informing that the rank and file of the NCP is with party chief Sharad Pawar.

The party founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999 suffered a vertical split during the day after his nephew Ajit Pawar broke ranks and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as deputy chief minister. Patil said these MLAs of the NCP "cannot be called traitors as their betrayal has not yet been proved". "Many are in touch with us", he said.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said he would build new leadership in the party and asserted he gets more energy to work when such situations come up. Pawar also asserted he was the face of the party for the future as well. The party founded by Pawar in 1999 suffered a vertical split during the day after his nephew Ajit Pawar broke ranks and joined the Eknath Shinde government as deputy chief minister.



Eight other NCP MLAs, including staunch Sharad Pawar loyalists like Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, were made ministers. Slamming those who left for praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pawar said he could not understand what changed in the last four years (since the 2019 Assembly polls).

"Four years ago, when we faced elections, our target was Modi, and we were Modi's target. Now, after opposing (him) for four years, what suddenly happened today? The real thing is they wanted to go as they needed power," he said. Pawar said he would go to the masses and show that the developments of the day have not been liked by people.

He also made light of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's tweet that the NCP's "second team" was also ready to join hands with the BJP. "Let us see which team is left now with NCP. Those who wanted to go, they have already gone. Those who did not want to go, they have stayed back. So there is no question of second team or third team," Pawar asserted.

Asserting that people will soon see new teams of the NCP everywhere, Pawar brushed aside suggestions of taking a well-earned rest at his age and said he "got more energy to work, to create new leadership when such things happen". "It is not appropriate to say this, but check the details of those who became ministers today. See how they started, and who ( helped ) them in the start. (I) can create new leadership," he said.

Pawar said he was confident of creating leadership that will think about the state. Asked whether Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar will now take a decision on disqualifying 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, under anti-defection laws, Pawar said soon the tenure of the House will be over so he didn't expect a decision on it. Asked about who will be the prominent face of the party for the future, he emphatically replied "Sharad Pawar".