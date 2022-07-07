After Bhagwant Mann, will AAP's Raghav Chadha get married? THIS is what he said

Chandigarh: It's celebration time for Aam Aadmi Party and popular leader and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann gets married today. This is the 48-year-old CM's first marriage. He had separated from his first wife in 2015 and has two children from his first marriage. Now with Mann settling down, questions are being raised about when the party's "eligible bachelor", Raghav Chadha will tie the knot!

What had people talking was Chadha's social media post. On Twitter and Instagram, Chadha - congratulating Mann - wrote, "Chhote da number vadde ton baad hi aunda hai (The younger one's turn comes after the elder one's). Best wishes to my vadde veer Mann Saab and Dr Gurpreet Kaur for a happy and blessed married life." His post also carried a snapshot of a scribe's tweet which, sharing a collage of Mann and his bride, said, "And one thought that Raghav Chadha was the most eligible bachelor in AAP :)"

Bhagwant Mann's second wedding

Bhagwant Mann is getting married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who belongs to Pehowa in Haryana's Kurukshetra and according to news reports, Dr Kaur has completed her MBBS from Maharishi Markandeshwar University at Mullana (district Ambala) in Haryana in 2018. She is currently working as a physician, as per news reports. In a TV interview, Raghav Chaddha said that Dr Kaur had campaigned for AAP earlier. Only family members, including Mann's mother, sister, relatives, and a few guests will attend the wedding. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is expected to be in attendance. Sources said that this marriage is an arranged one.

Apart from the wishes of his party members, congratulations poured in from the opposition camp too for Mann. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also congratulated Mann as he starts a "new chapter in his life". "My heartiest congratulations to the CM Bhagwant Mann Ji as he starts a new chapter in his life tomorrow. Best wishes for a happy and blissful married life ahead," he tweeted.