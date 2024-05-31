Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Thirteen poll personne' stationed in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur died at a hospital on Friday due to high fever and blood pressure, news agency PTI reported. "The exact cause of the deaths is being determined," PTI quoted hospital principal as saying. According to Dr Raj Bahadur Kamal, principal of Maa Vindhyavasini Autonomous State Medical College, the deceased include seven home guard jawans, three sanitation workers, one clerk posted at the Chief Medical Officer's office, one chakbandi adhikaari (consolidation officer), and one peon in the home guard team.

"They had a high fever and high blood pressure when they arrived at the facility," Kamal said. The region has been experiencing unusually high temperatures for the past few days. Mirzapur will go to polls on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the current Lok Sabha elections.

10 Poll Personnel Die In Bihar Due To Heatstroke

Fourteen people, including ten poll workers, died in Bihar from heatstroke in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday afternoon. According to a statement issued by the Disaster Management Department, the majority of the fatalities occurred in Bhojpur, where five election officials died from heatstroke.



Three election officials died in Rohtas, and one each in Kaimur and Aurangabad districts, according to the report. Four more people died in various parts of the state. The process of granting ex-gratia to the families of the deceased has begun, according to the statement.



The state is suffering from extreme heat, with temperatures reaching 44 degrees Celsius in some areas. On Thursday, Buxar had the highest temperature at 47.1 degrees Celsius.