After Bihar, Newly Constructed Bridge Collapses In Gujarat's Tapi: Take A Look At 10 Similar Incidents This Year

Gujarat: A newly constructed bridge over Mindhola river on the road connecting Maipur and Degama villages in Vyara tehsil of Gujarat's Tapi district collapsed on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported. Around 15 villages have been affected by the collapse of the bridge. "The construction work of the bridge started in 2021, which cost Rs 2 crore. The reason for the collapse of the bridge will be ascertained after getting the investigation done by the experts, news agency ANI quoted Executive Engineer Nirav Rathod as saying.

Here Are 10 Such Bridge Collapse Incidents Of 2023:

Under Contruction Flyover In Guwahati, Assam

On June 13, two people were injured after an iron shuttering slab of an under-construction flyover bridge fell on them at the Maligaon area in Guwahati on Tuesday. According to the reports, the shuttering slab fell from above the under-construction bridge. One vehicle was also damaged in the incident. The injured persons were rushed to hospital.

Aguwani-Sultanganj Bridge In Bhagalpur, Bihar

On June 4, the under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur collapsed into river Ganga. As per reports, nearly 100 feet of the bridge that was being constructed to connect the Khagaria and Bhagalpur districts has slumped into the river for the second time.

Also Read: 7 Bridges Collapsed In Bihar In Last 1 Year Besides Bhagalpur-Khagaria Bridge

A segment of this bridge which happens to be Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's dream Project and is being built with a budget of Rs 1750 crore, collapsed last year in April.

Bahuda River Bridge In Andhra's Srikakulam

On May 3, an old bridge built over the Bahuda River near Ichhapuram town in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh collapsed when a granite-laden lorry was passing through, news agency ANI quoted officials as saying. District authorities said that the lorry carrying 70 tonnes of granite load was passing on the British-era bridge when it collapsed. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

Bridge Connecting Renuka-Ji To Sangrah In Himachal

On April 24, A bridge connecting Renuka-Ji to Sangrah in the Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh collapsed. According to officials, the Danoi bridge snapped, interrupting road connectivity from Nahan and Renukji to Sangrah and Haripurdhar. Commuters were advised to switch to an alternative route and take Jarg-Khud, Drabil-Koti, and Dhiman-Khalakyar roads instead.

Also Read:

Foot Over Bridge In J&K's Udhampur

On April 16, As many as 62 people were injured in a tragic accident after a foot over bridge collapsed in Udhampur's Chennai Block. The bridge collapsed during the Baisakhi celebration at Beni Sangam in Bain village in Udhampur's Chennai Block. One day Baisakhi mela was organized by the Mela Committe at Bani Sangam in Chennai on the bank of the holy Devika river. During the mela around 100 people were standing on Bridge when suddenly it collapsed and all persons fell down into the River.

Valley Bridge In Chamoli, Uttarakhand

On April 16, an iron bridge on the Dhauliganga river, connecting Niti Valley in Chamoli district snapped suddenly. The Valley Bridge on the Dhauliganga River connecting Niti Valley in Burans near Malari suddenly snapped. A truck also fell down into the river due to the incident. However, there is no loss of life.

Kopili River Bridge In Nagaon, Assam

On March 16, at least four persons were injured after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Assam's Nagaon. According to the reports, the incident took place in the Kampur area in central Assam's district where the persons, who were engaged in their work on an under-construction bridge over the Kopili river, fell off the bridge after it snapped.

Under Construction Bridge In Patna, Bihar

On February 19, an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar`s Patna district. The incident occurred at Bihta-Sarmera four-lane road. The road connecting Patna to Nalanda district is partially constructed. The incident occurred at Rustamganj village under the Naubatpur block in the district. No one was injured in this mishap.

Choli Bridge In Chamba, Himachal Pradesh

On February 3, two vehicles were damaged after the Choli Bridge in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh collapsed. No casualty or injury to anyone was reported in the incident.

Iron Bridge In Darbhanga, Bihar

On January 16 this year, an iron bridge collapsed due to an overloaded truck in Bihar`s Darbhanga district. The incident occurred at Sabohar Ghat under Kusheshwar Asthan block in Darbhanga district. The bridge located on Kamla Balan river is connecting Darbhanga with Madhubani, Saharsa and Samastipur districts.