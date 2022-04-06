After BJP’s protest, Delhi Jal Board withdraws order allowing 2-hour break for Muslim employees during Ramzan

Following BJP’s protest against a circular that granted a 2-hour break every day to all Muslim employees during Ramzan the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has withdrawn the order with immediate effect.

"A Circular was issued on April 4, 2022, for short leave (Approximately two hours a day) to the Muslim employees during the days of Ramzan. Now, the Competent Authority vide their order has decided to withdraw the above said Circular with immediate effect," the new circular stated.

“The competent authority has accorded approval to allow a short leave period (approx two hours per day) by the concerned DDO/controlling officer to Muslim employees during the days of Ramzan… subject to the condition that they will accomplish their work during remaining office hours so that office work does not suffer”, an earlier circular issued by the water body on Monday read.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, during which the followers of Islam fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or zakaat or engage in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls.

