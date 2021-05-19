After BMC, Maharashtra govt floats global tender to procure COVID-19 vaccines

New Delhi: Amid shortage, the Maharashtra government has floated a global tender for procuring 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

A period of eight days has been provided for interested candidates to submit expression of interest (EoI).

Earlier, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had floated a global EoI for procurement of one crore doses to expedite the vaccination process, PTI reported. However, the civic body did not receive any bids for the vaccine leading to which BMC extended its deadline for the tender.

Meanwhile, after coronavirus vaccination resumed in the state, the centres witnessed few people as the weather remained cloudy on Wednesday (May 19).

Due to shortage of doses and closure of some inoculation centers on account of Cyclone Tauktae, less than one lakh persons received the jabs on Monday. Nearly 99,699 people received COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, taking the total to 2,00,90,308 so far.

In view of the cyclonic storm, the Maharashtra government had suspended the vaccination drive in parts of Mumbai and several other districts.

(With PTI inputs)

