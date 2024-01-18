After Centre, Assam Declares Half Holiday For Government Employees On January 22; Schools Closed

Hours after the Central government announced a half-day holiday for its employees on January 22- the day when Ram Lalla's consecration will take place, the Assam government has now declared half holiday in all state government offices and educational institutions till 2:30 pm on 22nd January.

"In the lines of the Office Memorandum of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India...the Governor of Assam is pleased to declare Half holiday (till 2.30pm) on 22nd January, 2024 in view of the celebration of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya so as to enable the employees to participate in the celebrations," said a statement by the Assam government.

Meanwhile, Ram Lalla's idol was today placed inside the Sanctom Sanctorum of the temple. In a significant prelude to the upcoming ceremony, a special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside with the help of a crane on Wednesday night. The video shared by Sharad Sharma, media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad showed the joyous atmosphere at the temple. The statue of Ram Lalla sculpted by Karnataka sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been selected for installation at Ram Temple.