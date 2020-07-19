हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

After Chamberlain analogy, Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP over 'institutionalised lies' on COVID-19, GDP, Chinese aggression

The tweet by the Congress leader also had an article by an international publication attached to it. The website claimed in its report that "India’s comparatively low death rates — both as a percentage of total cases and per million population — are something of a mystery." 

After Chamberlain analogy, Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP over 'institutionalised lies' on COVID-19, GDP, Chinese aggression
PTI photo

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (July 19) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of institutionalising lies and stated that the party is fudging data on coronavirus COVID-19 and related deaths, Gross Domestic Product figures and the recent standoff with China. 

Rahul took to Twitter to fire a fresh salvo at the ruling party and said, "BJP has institutionalised lies. 1. COVID-19 by restricting the testing and misreporting deaths. 2. GDP by using a new calculation method. 3. Chinese aggression by frightening the media. The illusion will break soon and India will pay the price."

The tweet by the Congress leader also had an article by an international publication attached to it. The website claimed in its report that "India's comparatively low death rates — both as a percentage of total cases and per million population — are something of a mystery." 

Earlier in the day, Rahul attacked the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre over its handling of the border issue with China, saying 'India will have to pay a huge price'. 

On July 17, Rahul had targeted the Centre over the India-China standoff in a few minutes long video stating since 2014 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'constant blunders and indiscretions' have fundamentally weakened the country.

Over the past few weeks, the Wayanad MP has been attacking the central government over various issues including COVID-19, Ladakh stand-off, migrant labourers and the worrisome state of the country's economy.

