After Chandigarh university case, 3 Bhopal students record private video of 19-year-old girl

Bhopal: Three male students allegedly shot a video of a 19-year-old girl changing her clothes in the bathroom of a city-based institute, where all of them study, and later tried to extort money from her by threatening to circulate the clip, police said.

The police have arrested one of the accused and a search is on for two others, they said.

The accused and the victim study at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) located in Govindpura area of the city. The trio had captured the video of the girl student on September 17, when she was changing her clothes in the bathroom of the institute after attending a program organised to mark Vishwakarma Jayanti, an official said.

Also Read: DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Chandigarh University video leak case and attempts to cover up students' claims

"The accused showed the video to one of the victim's friends and demanded Rs 7,000, threatening that if she failed to do so, they would make the clip viral on social media. After the victim came to know about this, she panicked and left her house," Piplani Police Station in-charge Ajay Nayar said while quoting the complaint.

The girl's family members later went to the police station and lodged a missing person's report. During a search, the police later found the victim at Bhopal railway station, he said.

Nayar said the case was later transferred to Ashok Garden police station, under the jurisdiction of which the institute is located.

Ashoka Garden police station in-charge Alok Shrivastava said that based on the complaint lodged by the victim, a case was registered against the three male students under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

One of the accused has been arrested and a search for two other absconding students is underway, he said, adding that the accused and victim study in the same institute.

Further investigation in the case is underway, Shrivastava said.