New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been conducting raids at multiple locations in Delhi and its peripherals. Falling under the ED's radar includes residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Deepak Singla, sources said.

However, it is yet to be revealed whether the raids are connected to the ongoing investigation into the alleged Delhi excise policy. Singla, a former AAP candidate, had contested elections from Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar Assembly seat under the AAP banner.

AAP Leader Deepak Singla's Portfolio

Apart from his political endeavours, Singla also holds key roles within the party hierarchy, serving as the AAP's in-charge for Goa and as co-in charge of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

On March 23, the ED had conducted similar raids at the home of AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav from Matiala in the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case and remanded the next day to the ED till March 28.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.

The case arose out of a report submitted by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena in July 2022, pointing to alleged procedural lapses in the formulation of the policy.