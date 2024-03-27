Advertisement
NewsIndia
DEEPAK SINGLA

After CM Kejriwal's Arrest, ED Raids AAP Leader Deepak Singla's Residence

Singla, a former AAP candidate, had contested elections from Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar Assembly seat under the AAP banner.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 12:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After CM Kejriwal's Arrest, ED Raids AAP Leader Deepak Singla's Residence

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been conducting raids at multiple locations in Delhi and its peripherals. Falling under the ED's radar includes residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Deepak Singla, sources said.

However, it is yet to be revealed whether the raids are connected to the ongoing investigation into the alleged Delhi excise policy. Singla, a former AAP candidate, had contested elections from Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar Assembly seat under the AAP banner.

AAP Leader Deepak Singla's Portfolio

Apart from his political endeavours, Singla also holds key roles within the party hierarchy, serving as the AAP's in-charge for Goa and as co-in charge of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

On March 23, the ED had conducted similar raids at the home of AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav from Matiala in the national capital. 

Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest 

The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case and remanded the next day to the ED till March 28.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.

The case arose out of a report submitted by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena in July 2022, pointing to alleged procedural lapses in the formulation of the policy.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete story of Kangana-Shrinate controversy
DNA Video
DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav