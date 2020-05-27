हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
After Congress isn't key decision-maker in Maharashtra remarks, Rahul Gandhi dials CM Uddhav Thackeray

A day after Rahul Gandhi sparked a political storm by saying that the Congress was only playing a supporting role in Maharashtra coalition goverment, the former Congress president talked to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on phone on Wednesday (May 27) and assures his party's full support to Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government.

After Congress isn&#039;t key decision-maker in Maharashtra remarks, Rahul Gandhi dials CM Uddhav Thackeray

A day after Rahul Gandhi sparked a political storm by saying that the Congress was only playing a supporting role in Maharashtra coalition goverment, the former Congress president talked to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on phone on Wednesday (May 27) and assures his party's full support to Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government.

On Tuesday, Rahul had said at a press conference that the Congress was in driver's seat in Maharashtra government and was not a key decision-maker.

"The Congress is part of Maha Vikas Aghadi and holds key ministries but we are only supporting the government and are not a key player in the state. We are decision-makers in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Puducherry. There is a difference between running a government and supporting it" the Wayanad MP had said.

Rahul's statement led to speculations that all is not well in Maharashtra coalition government and it is likely that the Thackeray-led government would soon fall. The Congress leader, however, praised CM Thackeray and asserted that his government was doing a good job to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources told Zee Media that during his conversation with Thackeray, Rahul cleared the air over his statement and clarified that his statement was twisted by the BJP and media. He assured the Shiv Sena chief that the Congress stands in full support of the coalition government.

For his part, CM Thackeray reportedly assured Rahul that the Congress has equal say in the coalition government in the state.

Rahul Gandhi Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra
