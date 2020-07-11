After COVID-19, another mysterious disease Kawasaki Syndrome threatens Indian kids

New Delhi: The spread of COVID-19 has not been contained in India yet, and kids in India have now been contracting a new mysterious disease known as Kawasaki Syndrome.

The disease also called as the 'Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome' reportedly results in a fever and the blood vessels in the body become inflamed. The eyes also get swollen, skin gets reddish along with abdominal pain.

The symptoms also show the blood pressure of children starts decreasing and they start feeling tired.

Dr Rachna Sharma, Pediatrician in BL Kapoor Hospital said that there are few children in Delhi and Mumbai who have also complained of this disease's effect on their hearts.

"Although the spread of this disease in children is still low, people need to be careful as this disease weakens the immune system of the body."

Earlier on May 15, the World Health Organization (WHO) developed a preliminary case definition and case report form for multisystem inflammatory disorder in children and adolescents.

The preliminary case definition reflected the clinical and laboratory features observed in children reported till May 15 and served to identify suspected or confirmed cases both for the purpose of providing treatment and for provisional reporting and surveillance.

"The case definition will be revised as more data become available," said WHO.

Preliminary case definition:

Children and adolescents 0–19 years of age with fever > 3 days

and two of the following:

- Rash or bilateral non-purulent conjunctivitis or muco-cutaneous inflammation signs (oral, hands or feet).

- Hypotension or shock.

- Features of myocardial dysfunction, pericarditis, valvulitis, or coronary abnormalities (including ECHO findings or elevated Troponin/NT-proBNP),

- Evidence of coagulopathy (by PT, PTT, elevated d-Dimers).

- Acute gastrointestinal problems (diarrhoea, vomiting, or abdominal pain).

- Elevated markers of inflammation such as ESR, C-reactive protein, or procalcitonin.

- No other obvious microbial cause of inflammation, including bacterial sepsis, staphylococcal or streptococcal shock syndromes.

- Evidence of COVID-19 (RT-PCR, antigen test or serology positive), or likely contact with patients with COVID-19.