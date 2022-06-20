NewsIndia
HIMACHAL PRADESH

After Deoghar, ropeway stranded mid-air in Himachal, 11 passengers stuck

According to sources, the ropeway stood in mid-air due to a mechanical fault. 

Jun 20, 2022

Trending Photos

Himachal Pradesh: Hours after it was reported that a cable car was stuck in the air in Deoghar, a similar accident took place in   Himachal too. According to ANI, 11 people including two senior citizens and four women are stuck in a cable car trolley for the last 1.5 hours in Himachal Pardesh's Parwanoo. The reason for this accident is believed to be a mechanical fault in the cable car system. A rescue operation is underway.

According to sources, the ropeway stood in mid-air due to a mechanical fault. The passengers have been stuck for about two hours. The rescue operation has begun.

