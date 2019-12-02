Post Pulwama bombing, JeM planned attacks in Delhi, carried out recce near critical govt facilities

After the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019, Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) planned attacks in the national capital, according to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) charge sheet.

In a critical revelation, the charge sheet said that the JeM had also carried out recce near critical government facilities such as South Block and Central Secretariat for more attacks like that of Pulwama.

Live TV

JeM members Sajjad Ahmad Khan, Tanvir Ahmad Ganie, Bilal Ahmad Mir and Muzzafar Ahmad Bhat. Khan was arrested in March from Old Delhi and he allegedly carried out reconnaissance near critical government facilities such as South Block and Central Secretariat and areas like Delhi’s Civil Lines, BK Dutt Colony, Kashmere Gate, Lodhi Estate, Mandi House, Daryaganj as well as in Ghaziabad.

According to the NIA, JeM terrorist Ahmed Khan has disclosed during the interrogation that he had done the recce of South Block, Central Secretariat, Old Delhi, Civil Lines, BK Dutt Colony, Kashmiri Gate, Lodhi Estate, Dariyaganj and Mandi house at the behest of Jaish's top commanders. Khan was arrested in March 2019 from Old Delhi.

On February 14, 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir after a vehicle carrying 100 kg explosives rammed into the bus of the CRPF personnel. JeM took the responsibility of the attack, just hours after the incident.

The suicide bomber was identified as 20-year-old Adil Ahmad Dar, also known as Adil Ahmad Gaadi Takranewala, was a resident of Gundibagh village of Pulwama district of south Kashmir and a JeM member.

JeM terrorist Sajjad Ahmad Bhat was killed by security forces killed in an encounter in Marhama area of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir in June 2019. It is to be noted that Sajjad's car was used in the Pulwama attack on the CRPF convoy. The NIA had said that a Maruti Eeco car was used in the cowardly attack was owned by Sajjad. The Jaish terrorist had gone missing after the February 14 attack. He was a resident of Marhama area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Nearly two weeks after Pulwama attack, Sajjad's picture brandishing an AK-47 rifle was circulated on the social media and it was confirmed that he had joined JeM. Sajjad had joined a fidayeen squad of JeM and was given the code name ‘Afzal Guru’.

The NIA had conducted raids at Sajjad’s home, school and houses of his relatives after Pulwama attack but he went into hiding after the attack. The Eeco car used by Jaish's terrorist in Pulwama attack had chassis number MA3ERLF1SOO183735 and engine number G12BN164140. The NIA had found during its probe that the car was sold in 2011 to Md Jaleel Ahmed Haqqani, resident of Heaven Colony, Anantnag. Sajjad had bought the vehicle on February 4, 2019, and had brought it to Pulwama from Anantnag. The NIA had also said after bringing the car to Pulwama, Sajjad and Adil Dar, who carried out the suicide attack on CRPF convoy, had packed it with Improvised Explosive Device. The NIA had also said that Sajjad and Dar knew each other and both were in touch with Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists.

It is to be noted that security forces have launched a major crackdown on Jaish terrorists after Pulwama attack and have succeeded in killing many top commanders of the banned terrorist group.