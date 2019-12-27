After five months, internet services restored in Kargil

In signs of normalcy returning to the Valley, internet ban was lifted today (December 27) in Kargil, five months after it was suspended. The suspension was necessitated to keep a check on the law and order situation which arose due to intense protests after the abrogation of Article 370 which led to the reorganisation of the former state into two separate Union Territories.

People had since long had demanded the restoration of internet services after the situation returned to normal. Leaders have appealed to the people to use the internet with care and responsibility and avoid indulging in any kind of illegal activity.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs withdrew 72 companies of armed forces from the newly formed union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Armed Police Forces included 24 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and 12 companies each of the Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The decision to move the troops was taken after a high-level meeting held to review the security status in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was held at the Union Home Ministry and a roadmap was prepared to keep the region peaceful.

Meanwhile, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav in Srinagar on Thursday asserted that the release of the political leaders who are currently placed under house arrest is an ongoing process. The minister said that while several people have already been released he added that the administration, based on security assessment, will take appropriate decisions from time to time.