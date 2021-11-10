हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

After flying squads and CCTVs, CBSE to now use advanced data analytics to ensure fairness in exams

CBSE said that a pilot analysis has been done on January 2021 Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination data in collaboration with the Central Square Foundation and Playpower Labs to develop algorithms.

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will use advanced data analytics to ensure fairness in the examinations it conducts by identifying centres where there is a high probability of recourse to unfair means.

Examinations have to be conducted in a standardized and fair manner. All efforts are made to prevent the adoption of unfair means through monitoring by appointing external observers and flying squads, and use of CCTV, said Antriksh Johri, Director (IT), CBSE.

"We have decided further to improve upon it by using advance data analytics to detect cases and centres where there is a high probability of recourse to unfair means during examinations," he said.

A pilot analysis has been done on January 2021 Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination data in collaboration with the Central Square Foundation and Playpower Labs to develop algorithms to identify suspicious data patterns at the centre and the individual test-taker level.

"Based on the analysis results and the algorithms developed, CBSE has decided that such analysis will be extended to other administered examinations. The board will use advanced data analytics to detect, respond and therefore, in the long run, prevent any irregularities in academic testing across all major CBSE administered exams in the country," Johri said.

He said based on such analysis, CBSE aims to identify examination centres where the data indicates the existence of malpractices during the conduct of examinations.

"Post this, appropriate measures can be taken by CBSE to strengthen the reliability of the examinations and to deter any such malpractices in the future. This will be used to strengthen the reliability of National Achievement Survey, Central Teachers Eligibility Test and board examinations conducted by CBSE," Johri said.

