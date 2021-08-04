After Gujarat, now PM Modi to interact with the beneficiaries of PM-GKAY of Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: After Gujarat, now Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (August 5). The Prime Minister's Office informed that the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will also be present during the video conference interaction that is scheduled to begin at 1 PM.

Uttar Pradesh, notably, will also be celebrating August 5 as Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana Day, when an awareness programme will be launched throughout the state to ensure that no beneficiary is left out from availing the benefits of the scheme.

The PMO stated that almost 15 crore Uttar Pradesh beneficiaries have been getting ration free of cost through Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and nearly 80,000 fair price shops in the state have been distributing food grains to the beneficiaries of the scheme.

No poor will sleep hungry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (August 3, 2021) interacted with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Gujarat and said that in addition to the quota of wheat at Rs 2/kg, rice at Rs 3/kg, 5 kg of wheat and rice is being given free to every beneficiary.



चुनौती भरे माहौल में प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण अन्न योजना का महत्त्व और भी बढ़ गया है। इस पर देश 2 लाख करोड़ रुपये से अधिक खर्च कर रहा है। उद्देश्य एक ही है- कोई भारतवासी भूखा ना रहे। pic.twitter.com/XGVJewzQ0U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2021

He stated that the scheme is going to continue till Diwali and that 'no poor will sleep hungry'.

No citizen went hungry despite COVID-19

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi said that lakhs of families in Gujarat are getting free ration under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana and that these free rations reduce distress for the poor and gives them confidence. He said that the poor should feel that whatever might be the calamity, the country is with him.

PM Modi added that using new technology, crores of fake beneficiaries were weeded out of the system and ration cards were linked to Aadhar cards. "This helped in ensuring that no citizen went hungry despite the biggest calamity of the century when livelihood was threatened and business suffered due to lockdown," he said.

