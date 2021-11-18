After Hindu group's objection to namaz in open, Gurugram Gurdwara association opens doors for Muslims

Gurugram: Days after Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti (SHSS), a Hindu group comprising several right-wing outfits such as Bajrang Dal, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Durga Vahini, objected to namaz in the open spaces in Gurugram, the city’s Gurdwara body has opened their doors for the Muslims.

The Gurdwara association of Sadar Bazar in Gurugram has offered their premises for Friday prayers to the Muslims.

“It`s `Guru Ghar`, open for all communities with no discrimination. There shouldn`t be any politics here. Basement is now open for Muslim brothers who want to offer `Jumme ki namaz`,” Sherdil Singh Sidhu, President, Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, Sadar Bazar, was quoted as saying by ANI.

This comes after the Gurugram administration withdrew permission to offer namaz at eight out of 37 designated sites following a complaint by SHSS members.

As per an official statement from the district administration, the permission was cancelled after an objection from local people and RWA.

Sidhu asserted that Muslims should be allowed to offer namaz and appealed to the people to not quarrel over petty issues.

“If there`s an open space, Muslims should be allowed to offer namaz. We shouldn`t fight over such petty issues. People who were offering namaz in open sought administration`s permission and those who had problems should have approached the administration before attacking them," he said.

Members of the Hindu outfits have been protesting against offering namaz in open spaces in the city. Two weeks ago on Friday, SHSS had organised Govardhan Puja rituals in a piece of land in Sector 12, where previously namaz gatherings used to take place. The event was attended by BJP leader Kapil Mishra among other leaders of several right-wing outfits.

