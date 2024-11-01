After India-China Border Disengagement, Indian Troops Begin Patrolling Demchok Sector Eastern Ladakh: Report

A few days after the disengagement between India and China regarding the patrolling issue, Indian troops started patrolling the Demchok sector in eastern Ladakh on Friday.

According to the ANI reports, Indian troops have begun patrolling in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh today. Patrolling in the Depsang sector is anticipated to commence soon. The coordinated patrolling would mean that both sides will know about the schedules of patrols or both sides.

On Thursday, a day of Diwali, both countries Armies exchanged sweets at various border points in the Ladakh sector at Hot Springs, Karakoram Pass, Daulat Beg Oldi, KongkLa and Chushul-Moldo border meeting point in Ladakh.

Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa welcomed the disengagement between the Indian and Chinese armies along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

"Those of us who live near the border know what war feels like. We desire peace along the border. We welcome the agreement between the two countries, but we want to see it implemented on the ground. Tensions along the border should be reduced through diplomatic means," said MP Hanifa.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi emphasised that restoring trust along the LAC would be a gradual process, to return to the April 2020 status quo, highlighting the steps of disengagement, de-escalation, and buffer zone management as crucial for easing tensions between the two nations.

(With ANI Inputs)