After Jairam Ramesh, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi says demonising PM Modi wrong

New Delhi: Days after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh praised the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Friday came out in support of Ramesh and said that "demonising" the PM was wrong and acts must be judged "issue-wise, not person-wise".

Taking to Twitter, Singhvi wrote, " Always said demonising Modi was wrong. Not only is he PM of the nation, a one-way opposition actually helps him."

"Acts are always good, bad and indifferent—they must be judged issue wise and not person wise. Certainly, the ujjawala scheme is only one amongst other good deeds. #Jairamramesh," Singhvi added.

Singhvi's views reiterated former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh's comments which he made on Wednesday. During the launch of a book, Ramesh had said that PM Modi's governance model was not a "completely negative story and not recognising his work and demonising him all the time was not going to help.

"It was time we recognised Mr Modi’s work and what he did between 2014 and 2019 due to which he was voted back to power by over 30% of the electorate, former union minister had further said.

Following the suit, president of Delhi Mahila Congress Sharmistha Mukherjee responded to Singhvi's tweet and said that the criticism should be on policies, not personalities.

"Very true sir.Nation building is an ongoing process carried on by successive Govts.Hope Mr.Modi & team also realise this.Instead of trying 2 diminish Pt. Nehru they shd accept his & Congress’s immense contribution & carry it 4ward. Criticisms shd be on policies, not personalities, " read Mukherjee's tweet.