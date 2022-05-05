Bhilwara (Rajasthan): After Jodphur, now internet services of Bhilwara city in Rajasthan have been suspended for 24 hours after two persons were attacked by some unidentified people and their bike was set on fire. The incident was reported in the Sanganer area of Bhilwara last night.

"An incident was reported in the Sanganer area of Bhilwara last night in which two persons were attacked by some unknown people when they were having food. Their bike was also set ablaze. We are investigating the matter," Ashish Modi, District Collector Bhilwara told media persons, as quoted by ANI. The district administration official informed that one person has received minor injuries while the other suffered minor head injuries and is in a stable condition.

Investigations have been started into the matter and the district administration along with police is checking the nearby CCTV footage. The Bhilwara District Collector further appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours and maintain peace in the area. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, tension gripped CM Ashok Gehlot's hometown Jodhpur hours before Eid on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to suspend mobile internet services and impose a curfew in 10 police station areas of the city. There was agitation over putting up religious flags on the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, which led to stone-pelting in which five policemen were injured. The state Chief Minister has appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony. Following the incident, Jodhpur Police issued orders imposing a curfew besides suspending mobile internet services to check the spread of rumours.

(With ANI inputs)