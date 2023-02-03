topStoriesenglish2569120
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

After Joshimath, Cracks Appear in Buildings in Jammu and Kashmir's Doha

First, the cracks started appearing in a house in Jammu and Kashmir in December 2022 and now several buildings in the area are showing fissures and the area is sinking gradually.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 12:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi:  After Uttarakhand's Joshimath, cracks have now started appearing in buildings in Jammu and Kashmir's Doha district. Athar Amin Zargar, SDM Doda informed that till Thursday (February 1) 6 building had cracks however the crisis have now started to increase and the area is gradually sinking.

Talking to ANI, SDM said that the cracks were first reported in a house in the Doha district in December but now the situation has escalated and cracks are appearing in several buildings.

SDM said the area is gradually sinking and the government is trying to find a solution to avert the crisis as soon as possible.

 

