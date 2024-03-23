After Kejriwal, ED Eyes Another AAP MLA; Raids Premises Of Gulab Singh Yadav

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducts raid at the premises of Delhi AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav, according to the sources. Gulab Singh Yadav represents the Matiala constituency in Delhi. Amid the ongoing turmoil with Delhi CM's Kejriwal arrest, challenges do not seem to end for Aam Adami Party (AAP).

Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

ED arrested Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the excise policy case. Kejriwal, taken into custody on Thursday night, has been remanded to ED custody until March 28 by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Excise Liquor Scam

According to the ED, the AAP is alleged to be a major beneficiary of the proceeds from the Delhi Liquor Scam. The agency asserts that a significant portion of the illicit funds, approximately Rs 45 crore, was purportedly utilized in AAP's election campaign for the Goa Assembly elections in 2022.

The ED accuses Kejriwal of direct involvement in formulating the excise policy and orchestrating a scheme where certain individuals received favors and kickbacks. The agency contends that Kejriwal's actions, including colluding with members of the South Group, and using part of the ill-gotten gains for AAP's electoral campaign, suggest his active participation and knowledge in these activities.

Kejriwal's arrest by the ED follows his repeated refusal to comply with multiple summons issued by the agency, which he deemed "illegal."

The case revolves around alleged irregularities and money laundering associated with the framing and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2022, which was subsequently annulled.