Himachal Pradesh

After Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh sees another massive landslide, flow of Chenab river blocked- Watch

"River is blocked and only 10-15 per cent water is discharging currently. Villages have been evacuated and a helicopter has been deployed for aerial survey," Sudesh Kumar Mokta, Director of Disaster Management said.

(Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: Another massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district on Friday (August 13, 2021) blocked the flow of the Chenab River. The incident took place near Nalda village and no loss of life or property has been reported in the incident so far, as per ANI reports.

The Director of Disaster Management, Sudesh Kumar Mokta said, "River is blocked and only 10-15 percent water is discharging currently. Villages have been evacuated and a helicopter has been deployed for aerial survey."

Kumar also added that the deployment of the NDRF team is underway, and the local administration is taking stock of everything in the area.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Manav Verma said, "We have requested all the Panchayat Pradhans to evacuate the people from the lower line area of nearby villages." 

Some travellers have also posted videos of the incident on Twitter. 

Meanwhile, the death toll continues to mount at Kinnaur where a tragic landslide on August 11 led to death and devastation. 15 people are now confirmed dead, with a rescue operation resuming early on Friday (August 13, 2021). While 10 bodies were recovered on Wednesday, four were found on Thursday from the landslide site. Besides, 13 people were rescued on Wednesday itself.

(With ANI inputs)

Tags:
Himachal PradeshKinnaurLandslideIndo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)HRTCNational Disaster Response Force (NDRF)Chenab RiverLahaul and Spiti district
