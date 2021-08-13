After Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh sees another massive landslide, flow of Chenab river blocked- Watch

New Delhi: Another massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district on Friday (August 13, 2021) blocked the flow of the Chenab River. The incident took place near Nalda village and no loss of life or property has been reported in the incident so far, as per ANI reports.

The Director of Disaster Management, Sudesh Kumar Mokta said, "River is blocked and only 10-15 percent water is discharging currently. Villages have been evacuated and a helicopter has been deployed for aerial survey."

Kumar also added that the deployment of the NDRF team is underway, and the local administration is taking stock of everything in the area.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Manav Verma said, "We have requested all the Panchayat Pradhans to evacuate the people from the lower line area of nearby villages."

Some travellers have also posted videos of the incident on Twitter.

Flow of Chenab river blocked due to massive landslide near Nalda in Lahaul Spiti.Population in 11 villages being shifted to safer place fearing river in water level due to landslide ,debris pic.twitter.com/lnvlMrQthQ — Dr. Ashwani Sharma (@ashwanis1208) August 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the death toll continues to mount at Kinnaur where a tragic landslide on August 11 led to death and devastation. 15 people are now confirmed dead, with a rescue operation resuming early on Friday (August 13, 2021). While 10 bodies were recovered on Wednesday, four were found on Thursday from the landslide site. Besides, 13 people were rescued on Wednesday itself.

(With ANI inputs)

