After Lalu Yadav, ED Summons Tejashwi For Questioning In Land For Jobs Scam

NEW DELHI: After questioning his father and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now summoned his son and RJD leader Tejashwi for questioning in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam on Tuesday. According to sources, Tejashwi is likely to depose before the ED office in Patna in a short while. Amid all this, a large number of RJD workers and leaders have gathered outside the ED office in protest against the ED move. The RJD leadership has also strongly condemned the ED action against Lalu and his family members.

Tejashwi Yadav will be quizzed for his alleged involvement in the Land for Job scam. The alleged scam occurred when Lalu Yadav was Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009. Apart from the RJD national president, the chargesheet also includes the name of the then Railway General Manager.

Lalu Grilled For 9 Hours By ED

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav faced intense questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for approximately nine hours in connection with the Land-for-Jobs scam case on Monday. The prolonged interrogation spurred a strong reaction from his family, notably his daughter Misa Bharti, who lambasted the actions as indicative of Prime Minister Modi's apprehension.

Rabri, Misa Summoned By PMLA Court

Meanwhile, a PMLA court has issued notices against Amit Katyal, Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav, and Hridyanand Chaudhary to be present on February 9, 2024, for further trial in the alleged 'land for job scam', the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) stated in a release.

The ED had filed a prosecution complaint (PC) on January 1, 2024, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against Amit Katyal, Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary and two companies--A K Infosystems Private Limited, A B Exports Pvt. Ltd.--before the Special Court (PMLA), New Delhi, in the alleged scam.

Allegations Against Lalu Yadav, Family

Yadav is under scrutiny for his purported involvement in the Land for Jobs scam, which allegedly transpired during his tenure as Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009. Apart from the RJD national president, the chargesheet also includes the name of the then Railway General Manager. In lieu of getting them appointed in the Railways, Lalu Prasad Yadav allegedly got lands transferred owned by candidates and their family members in the names of his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti for sale consideration, which was much less than the prevailing circle rates as well as the prevailing market rates.

The CBI filed the chargesheet in October last year against former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti, and 13 others in the land-for-jobs scam. According to the CBI, the people were first recruited as substitutes in Group D posts in the Railways and were regularised when their families made a land deal. The CBI is probing the allegations of taking land for a bribe in lieu of a job in the Railways.

At the same time, ED is investigating the case of money laundering. The CBI also filed a chargesheet in this case. The CBI and ED are concurrently investigating the case, with allegations ranging from land-for-job bribery schemes to potential money laundering activities. Chargesheets have been filed against Yadav and several others involved in the alleged scam.